UP: Man killed, five people injured in fight over land dispute; 3 arrested

A middle-aged man was killed and five people, including four women, were seriously injured in a clash here on Tuesday over a land dispute, police said.Three accused in the incident have been arrested and a licensed rifle has also been seized from them.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three accused in the incident have been arrested and a licensed rifle has also been seized from them. Police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, they said.

Radheshyam and Mevaram of Pipariya village were embroiled in a land dispute for some time. On Tuesday morning, Radheshyam was erecting a wall on the land when some people opposed it, leading to an argument. The escalated quickly which led to a fight with men and women from both sides wielding lathis, Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.

Soon, Mevaram's son Harish brought out his licensed rifle and opened fire grievously injuring Radheshyam, 65. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, the police officer said.

The police have arrested three accused, including Harish and Mevaram. Radheshyam's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

