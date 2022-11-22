Left Menu

39-year-old man shot dead in UP's Balrampur

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:18 IST
A 38-year-old man was shot dead allegedly over an old enmity in Lalia police station area here, officials said on Tuesday.

Victim Brijesh Kumar Mishra, a resident of Lalpur Bishnupur here, had arrived at the Lalpur intersection late on Monday for some work when the shooters sprayed bullets on him and fled, they said.

Though the people present in the area rushed him to hospital, he was declared dead, they said.

Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh an FIR has been registered based on a complaint by Mishra's family and that the matter is being investigated.

He said the family members alleged that Mishra was killed over an old rivalry but did not elaborate.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the shooters, he added.

