Scoreboard: 3rd T20, India vs New Zealand
PTI | Napier | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
India: Ishan Kishan c Chapman b Milne 10 Rishabh Pant c Ish Sodhi b Southee 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Glenn Phillips b Ish Sodhi 13 Shreyas Iyer c Neesham b Southee 0 Hardik Pandya not out 30 Deepak Hooda not out 9 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For four wickets in 9 Overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-13,2-21, 3-21, 4-60.
Bowling: Tim Southee 3-0-27-2, Adam Milne 2-0-23-1, Lockie Ferguson 1-0-8-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-12-1, Mitchell Santner 1-0-5-0.
