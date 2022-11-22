Scoreboard: 3rd T20, India vs New Zealand

India: Ishan Kishan c Chapman b Milne 10 Rishabh Pant c Ish Sodhi b Southee 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Glenn Phillips b Ish Sodhi 13 Shreyas Iyer c Neesham b Southee 0 Hardik Pandya not out 30 Deepak Hooda not out 9 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For four wickets in 9 Overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-13,2-21, 3-21, 4-60.

Bowling: Tim Southee 3-0-27-2, Adam Milne 2-0-23-1, Lockie Ferguson 1-0-8-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-12-1, Mitchell Santner 1-0-5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)