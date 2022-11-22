Left Menu

Germany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform - sources

However, conservatives in the Bundesrat upper house arguing that the reform would leave low-income earners with less money than those benefiting from the changes - a charge the government rejected. Under the compromise proposal, a planned waiting period of two years, during which housing costs would be covered without further review, will be reduced to one year.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:42 IST
Germany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ruling coalition parties and opposition conservatives reached a compromise on a major welfare reform on Tuesday, according to a proposal seen by Reuters, paving the way for new measures to support the unemployed in gaining vocational skills.

Conservatives in the Bundesrat upper house had blocked the reform before wrangling with the governing parties to find a compromise that sources said they expect a parliamentary mediation committee to approve at a meeting on Wednesday. The welfare reform will introduce Buergergeld, or "citizens' money", to replace the Hartz IV system brought in from 2005, which sanctions people who reject job offers.

The overhaul is aimed at putting more money into the pockets of people on state benefits and to address a shortage of skilled workers in Europe's largest economy. However, conservatives in the Bundesrat upper house arguing that the reform would leave low-income earners with less money than those benefiting from the changes - a charge the government rejected.

Under the compromise proposal, a planned waiting period of two years, during which housing costs would be covered without further review, will be reduced to one year. A so-called trust period of six months, during which sanctions for lack of cooperation would have been waived, will be dropped altogether. Germany's skills shortage is holding back businesses, with the aging population posing a demographic time bomb for the public pension system - a threat ministers want to defuse with immigration and training.

Under Hartz IV, introduced at a time of low growth and high unemployment, unemployed recipients of benefits can have their payments cut if they reject a job offer. Experts also say the benefits are insufficient to cover basic living costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022