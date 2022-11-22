U.S. Secretary of State says Saudi-U.S. ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday his country's relationship with Saudi Arabia was still under review despite the administration's ruling that the Saudi crown prince has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
Blinken, in Qatar for the yearly U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue, said the ruling did not impact the relationship with Riyadh and said there were no plans for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French company Vinci denies accusations over its Qatar work sites as court hearing looms
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
Vinci unit to face French judge on Nov. 9 over labour conditions in Qatar
Vinci unit to face French judge on Nov. 9 over labour conditions in Qatar
Soccer-CONMEBOL backs FIFA in setting controversies aside before World Cup in Qatar