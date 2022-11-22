U.S. Secretary of State says Saudi-U.S. ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday his country's relationship with Saudi Arabia was still under review despite the administration's ruling that the Saudi crown prince has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Blinken, in Qatar for the yearly U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue, said the ruling did not impact the relationship with Riyadh and said there were no plans for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)