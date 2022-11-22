Left Menu

U.S. Secretary of State says Saudi-U.S. ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State says Saudi-U.S. ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday his country's relationship with Saudi Arabia was still under review despite the administration's ruling that the Saudi crown prince has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Blinken, in Qatar for the yearly U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue, said the ruling did not impact the relationship with Riyadh and said there were no plans for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022