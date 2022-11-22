Left Menu

Mumbai: Man poses as civic official, attempts to rob senior citizen; held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:30 IST
Mumbai: Man poses as civic official, attempts to rob senior citizen; held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a civic official and attempting to rob an elderly woman in the western suburb of Oshiwara here, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested the accused from outside Khar railway station in a case registered against him under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

On November 11, the accused allegedly arrived at the victim's flat posing as an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), he said.

The accused threatened her claiming that she will face action as she had carried out some alterations in her flat, and demanded money from her, the official said.

When the woman refused, the accused allegedly attempted to snatch her gold chain after entering the flat. But, he fled the scene after she buzzed an alarm, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the locality, the accused was identified and tracked down, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022