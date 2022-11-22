Mumbai: Man poses as civic official, attempts to rob senior citizen; held

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a civic official and attempting to rob an elderly woman in the western suburb of Oshiwara here, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested the accused from outside Khar railway station in a case registered against him under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

On November 11, the accused allegedly arrived at the victim's flat posing as an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), he said.

The accused threatened her claiming that she will face action as she had carried out some alterations in her flat, and demanded money from her, the official said.

When the woman refused, the accused allegedly attempted to snatch her gold chain after entering the flat. But, he fled the scene after she buzzed an alarm, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the locality, the accused was identified and tracked down, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)