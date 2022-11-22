Left Menu

Karnataka govt has taken the blast incident in Mangaluru seriously: CM Bommai

Yet they are making attempts, Bommai said.The NIA has initiated measures to bust the terror organisation, be it international or national, which is behind him Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq, he added.Meanwhile, police got the photograph of the iconic Shiva statue at Coimbatore of the Isha Foundation from the blast accused.Mangaluru police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said We are yet to interrogate him Shariq.

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:34 IST
Karnataka govt has taken the blast incident in Mangaluru seriously: CM Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government has taken a serious note of the Mangaluru blast case.

He also said the Karnataka police are alert and have so far busted 18 terror sleeper cells in the state over a period of time.

''We have taken it (Mangaluru blast case) seriously keeping in view the national security,'' Bommai told reporters.

He said that some people having connections with other states are conducting their (terror-related) activities in Karnataka. The police have arrested those from other states as well, he added.

''You should know that the Karnataka police has busted 18 terror sleeper cell and sent them to jail. Yet they are making attempts,'' Bommai said.

''The NIA has initiated measures to bust the terror organisation, be it international or national, which is behind him (Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq),'' he added.

Meanwhile, police got the photograph of the iconic Shiva statue at Coimbatore of the Isha Foundation from the blast accused.

Mangaluru police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said: ''We are yet to interrogate him (Shariq). Whatever information we have got through various other evidences, we are continuing our investigation.'' When asked whether Shariq and his accomplices had visited Isha Foundation when he was in Coimbatore, he said ''the investigating officer is probing that aspect.'' Police found materials that go into making bomb from the rented house in Mysuru of Shariq, who was ''influenced and inspired'' by a global terrorist organisation.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said the police are trying to find out the 24-year-old's links with people outside Karnataka.

Shariq, hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries, when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Saturday. He suffered burn injuries, is currently being treated in a city hospital and unable to speak. The Karnataka police termed the explosion ''an act of terror'' with intention to cause serioud damage. They are probing the incident along with central agencies.

''...Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him'', Kumar said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022