HC refuses to quash FIR against former TN Vice Chancellor in graft case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:30 IST
The Madras High Court has refused to quash a FIR against a former Vice Chancellor of Coimbatore-based Bharathiar University who is facing proceedings in a graft case pertaining to appointment of teachers.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar said investigation is in progress in the matter and so far materials collected by way of statement and documents confirmed the conspiracy between each of the accused in the entire process of selection and appointment of Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Professors.

Dr A Ganapathi, the former VC of the varsity located in Coimbatore, had moved the court seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tiruppur.

''This is a serious issue. By the act of the perpetrators, they have not only enriched themselves by corrupt or illegal practices, they have also given appointment to the ineligible candidates, correspondingly denied employment to the eligible hardworking deserving candidates. In the process, the people might lose faith in the system of education, selection and appointment,'' the court said.

The candidates who aspire for appointment in university and colleges who burn midnight oil, are deprived of their rightful opportunity and their dreams were shattered. These acts have to be stopped in the bud, otherwise the university and educational institutions would lose credibility, the court added.

In the present case, the FIR discloses cognizable offence and the investigation was in progress and at this stage, the FIR cannot be quashed and the probe cannot be thwarted or stalled, the judge said in his ruling on Monday.

''Considering the allegations made in FIR and other materials, this Court is of opinion that this is not a fit case where this Court should exercise its inherent power under Section 482 Cr.P.C., to quash the FIR and to stop the investigation. In view of the discussion made above, this Court finds no merit in the Criminal Original Petition and it accordingly fails and is dismissed,'' the judge said.

