Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity

Pope Francis on Tuesday ousted the management of the Vatican's vast, international charitable organisation Caritas Internationalis and appointed temporary leadership after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office.

A Vatican statement stressed that the review found no evidence of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety. But it said other issues did emerge, with “real deficiencies” found in management, “seriously prejudicing team spirit and staff morale”.

Ousted was the chief executive of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, who was elected in a contested vote in 2019, as well as the leadership team.

The changes do not affect the leadership of any of the 162 national development and relief organisations that make up the Caritas global confederation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)