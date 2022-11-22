Man kills brother, sister-in-law in J-K's Kathua
A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother and his sister-in-law over a family dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.
The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, was arrested and booked for the double murder, a police official said.
Officers at Rajbagh police station received information about Kumar, a resident of Chak Wazir Labzoo, Marheen, allegedly murdering his brother Naresh (32) and Naresh's wife Arti Devi (24) using a sharp weapon outside their home, he said.
A police team reached the spot and arrested the accused, who had fled, the official added.
