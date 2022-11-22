Left Menu

Mentally unstable man kills two-year-old grandson in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:06 IST
Mentally unstable man kills two-year-old grandson in Uttarakhand
A man hacked his two-year-old grandson to death here with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his paternal grandfather when he intervened, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gargua village under Dharchula sub-division on Monday, they said.

The toddler was lying in the sun after a bath when the accused, his grandfather from his mother's side of the family, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, said Station House Officer (SHO), Dharchula, Kunwar Singh Rawat.

The boy's paternal grandfather was injured when he tried to stop the accused, he said.

''The mother of the child, Kavita Devi, his grandmother and other members of the family managed to save themselves by locking themselves up in a room,'' Rawat said.

The accused is mentally unstable and has been arrested. He is a resident of Kot Chapri village in Nepal, he said.

