Telangana govt takes steps to make state anemia-free

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 21:29 IST
Conducting medical tests for pregnant women, provision of necessary medicines and monitoring the health condition of adolescent girls are some of the measures initiated by the Telangana government to make the state anemia-free.

Tests are conducted for pregnant women by medical and paramedical personnel, an official release said.

Anemia is a medical condition in which there are not enough red blood cells in the blood. The government is taking the help of officials of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here to effectively implement the 'anemia-mukt' (anemia-free) endeavour, it said.

The senior officials of the health department supervise the medical services being provided to adolescent girls, pregnant women and others.

The government is also conducting programmes to create awareness on menstruation among adolescent girls, it added.

