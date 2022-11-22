Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey distributes appointment letters to Mizoram youth

Union Minister of State for Environment Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 79 youth in Mizoram as part of the Centre's Rozgar Mela initiative. These 79 people got jobs in Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Services Selection Board and Overseas Bank.

Choubey who also holds Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolio laid emphasis on the importance of youth power saying they are the hope of the nation.

The minister held a review meeting with officials of the state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, FCI, Bureau of Indian Standard and the Central Warehousing Corporation.

He also held meetings with officials of the state forest department and pollution control board.

Choubey called on state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

The Union minister will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday, according to officials.

