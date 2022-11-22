Left Menu

Eight from Chhattisgarh killed in road mishap on AP-TS border

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over phone. Two other people injured in the mishap succumbed in the hospital later, police said.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:33 IST
Eight people were killed in a ghastly road accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, bordering Telangana, on Tuesday. The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over phone. A speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction rammed into the SUV they were traveling in, killing six people instantly. Two other people injured in the mishap succumbed in the hospital later, police said. They said two more passengers, who sustained injuries, were still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

''Overspeeding caused the fatal accident. We have registered a case and taken up the investigation,'' police said. Arrangements were being made to shift the bodies to their native village in Chhattisgarh.

