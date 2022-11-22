Left Menu

Telangana SUV kills 2 gulls on Goa beach; tourism dept seeks FIR against driver

It ran over a flock of brown headed gulls, resulting into death of two gulls seabirds.By this act, the driver of the said vehicle has violated the order duly promulgated by a public servant by disobeyingviolating the directions of this authority and has committed an offense under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code IPC, said the department in its order. The driver has not been named by the department.

The Goa tourism department on Tuesday said it has asked the state police to file an FIR against the driver of a Telangana-registered sports utility vehicle (SUV) for illegally driving on a beach in South Goa and running through a flock of gulls, killing two of them on the spot.

A senior tourism department official, in his communication to the police, said driving of vehicle on beaches has been marked as a “nuisance” through a recent order.

The department has said on November 21 at 3 pm, an unauthorized vehicle (SUV) bearing Telangana registration number was found to be recklessly and illegally driving at the Arrossim beach. It ran over a flock of brown headed gulls, resulting into death of two gulls (seabirds).

“By this act, the driver of the said vehicle has violated the order duly promulgated by a public servant by disobeying/violating the directions of this authority and has committed an offense under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' said the department in its order. The driver has not been named by the department. The order said the department has requested the police to register an FIR (first information report) against the SUV driver under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as well as other relevant provisions in force and initiate further criminal proceedings against the accused.

