Student killed as bus runs amok in Nagpur, hits motorcyles and school van

A 13-year-old student of a school was crushed to death in Nagpur on Tuesday after a recklessly driven bus rammed into a van parked outside the school to ferry students home in Mhasala area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said. According to police, the bus driver hit two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction before ramming into the school van. Due to the impact, students boarding the van got trapped. The uncontrolled bus sped up again and came to halt only after hitting an electric pole, located some distance away. The deceased was a student of class VIII, police said. An official said two more students were hit by the bus when it rammed into the school van. People standing nearby tried to stop the bus but it proceeded some distance and hit an electric pole, police said. Due to the collision, the live electric wire fell on another school van but a tragedy was averted after students ran to safety, he said. The school bus driver, identified as Ambadas Ramteke (70), was arrested.

''He told the police that the bus moved in the first gear when he was applying the reverse gear. He panicked after the bus hit two motorcycles,'' the official said, adding that a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

