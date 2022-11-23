Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro files complaint to challenge election results

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 00:52 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro files complaint to challenge election results

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged some of the results of last month's election, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday, saying he had filed a claim with the electoral court to invalidate votes from some electronic voting machines.

The complaint claims there were "irreparable nonconformities" in voting machines with the potential to "tarnish" the election that resulted in the victory of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, CNN Brasil reported.

Brazil's federal electoral court (TSE) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

