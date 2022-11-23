Left Menu

Another Mexican reporter gunned down in deadly year for local media

A part-time Mexican journalist was shot dead in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, home turf for several violent drug gangs, adding to the death toll for the bloodiest year to date for local media workers.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Pedro Pablo Kamul worked as a radio reporter and host at AX Noticias and Es Amor, which confirmed his killing in a social media post on Monday.

Local lawmaker Luis Chazaro said Kamul was shot dead, while local news outlet Latinus said he was fired upon while driving a taxi and his attackers immediately fled. Reuters could not immediately determine if Kamul's death was linked to his journalism.

AX Noticias demanded an official investigation and punishment for those responsible for this "cowardly act" in a Facebook post. This year is already the deadliest on record for Mexican journalists, according to free-speech organization Article 19. The group has documented 18 killings and 331 attacks against local journalists in the first eight months of the year.

