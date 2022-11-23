Explosion reported near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured
An explosion went off on Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem, Israeli police said. Israels emergency rescue service said at least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously.The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police said officers have arrived at the scene and are investigating.AP RUP RUP
