Explosion reported near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured

An explosion went off on Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem, Israeli police said. Israels emergency rescue service said at least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously.The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police said officers have arrived at the scene and are investigating.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:13 IST
Explosion reported near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An explosion went off on Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem, Israeli police said. Israel's emergency rescue service said at least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police said officers have arrived at the scene and are investigating.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

