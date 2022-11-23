Left Menu

Explosion goes off near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured

An explosion went off on Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem in what police said was a suspected Palestinian attack, and hospitals reported that at least 12 people were injured, two of them critically.The explosion went off near a bus stop along a highway leading out of the city that is usually packed with commuters.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:54 IST
Explosion goes off near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An explosion went off on Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem in what police said was a suspected Palestinian attack, and hospitals reported that at least 12 people were injured, two of them critically.

The explosion went off near a bus stop along a highway leading out of the city that is usually packed with commuters. Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blast occurred, told Army Radio that "there is damage everywhere here'' and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Jerusalem hospitals said they received 12 people wounded in the incident, among them two critically and two seriously. While the cause was still being determined, the incident came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

At least five more people have been killed in Palestinian attack against Israelis in recent weeks.

There were reports of a second blast in the neighbourhood of Ramot north of the city, which police did not immediately confirm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022