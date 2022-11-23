Left Menu

2 labourers die of electrocution, 3 critical in UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 23-11-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers involved in a house construction died of electrocution and three of their colleagues sustained critical injuries here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kirarai village under Farah police station limits, they said.

The five men were trying to build pillars of the house and the iron rod they were erecting touched a high tension wire, leading to their electrocution, the police said.

The deceased are identified as Surendra (50) and Yadram (35). Three others Arjun, Mukesh and Mahavir are under treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, they said.

A case has been registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

