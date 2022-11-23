Left Menu

Pope says Ukrainians suffering 'martyrdom of aggression'; recalls 1930s famine

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:41 IST
Pope says Ukrainians suffering 'martyrdom of aggression'; recalls 1930s famine
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians today were suffering from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared the war to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the people there.

He was speaking at the end of his general audience before thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

