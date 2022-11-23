Pope says Ukrainians suffering 'martyrdom of aggression'; recalls 1930s famine
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Vatican
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians today were suffering from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared the war to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the people there.
He was speaking at the end of his general audience before thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- Soviet
- Josef Stalin
- Ukrainians
- St. Peter's Square
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea fires another missile as South salvages parts of Soviet-era weapon
Pope Francis condemns use of mercenaries in Ukraine
South Korea salvages parts of Soviet-era North Korean missile
North Korea fires another missile as South salvages parts of Soviet-era weapon
Russia summons Latvian ambassador over demolition of Soviet-era monuments