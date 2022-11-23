Pope says Ukrainians suffering 'martyrdom of aggression'; recalls 1930s famine

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians today were suffering from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared the war to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the people there.

He was speaking at the end of his general audience before thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)