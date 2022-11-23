Scotland's Sturgeon says UK court ruling on referendum only makes case for independence

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday she was disappointed by a UK Supreme Court ruling effectively rejecting a second Scottish independence referendum and that the ruling only strengthens the case for independence.

"While disappointed by it I respect ruling of @UKSupremeCourt - it doesn't make law, only interprets it," she wrote on Twitter.

"A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy."

