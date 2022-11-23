Left Menu

Scotland's Sturgeon says UK court ruling on referendum only makes case for independence

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:55 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon says UK court ruling on referendum only makes case for independence
Nicola Sturgeon Image Credit: Flickr
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday she was disappointed by a UK Supreme Court ruling effectively rejecting a second Scottish independence referendum and that the ruling only strengthens the case for independence.

"While disappointed by it I respect ruling of @UKSupremeCourt - it doesn't make law, only interprets it," she wrote on Twitter.

"A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy."

