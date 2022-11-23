Left Menu

RSS moves HC challenging order to hold route march in open grounds

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has moved the Madras High Court with an application challenging the recent order of a single judge, which permitted its route march and public meetings in auditoriums and open grounds alone.The letter patent appeal LPA from G Subramaniam, also sought to punish the State government officials and the police personnel for not complying with the courts earlier order directing them to grant permission to the RSS to take out the march on October 2.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:12 IST
RSS moves HC challenging order to hold route march in open grounds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has moved the Madras High Court with an application challenging the recent order of a single judge, which permitted its 'route march' and public meetings in auditoriums and open grounds alone.

The letter patent appeal (LPA) from G Subramaniam, also sought to punish the State government officials and the police personnel for not complying with the court's earlier order directing them to grant permission to the RSS to take out the march on October 2. This included State Home Secretary, DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner and the inspector attached to Korattur police station here.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan on November 4, among other things, had stipulated that the march and meetings should be conducted in compounded premises such as grounds or stadiums.

The order of the judge in the contempt petition modifying the original order passed on the writ petition, that too after dismissing the review petitions, is per se illegal and without jurisdiction conferred under the Contempt of Courts Act, applicant contended.

The nature of modification of the order passed on the writ petition by exercising the non-existent power in contempt jurisdiction defeats the very definition of route march which was guaranteed and granted by a clear cut direction. The judge had completely lost sight of the fact that demonstrations and agitations by other political parties in public places during the very same period were allowed. He had failed to attach any significance to the fact that the route march and public meeting took place as per the original schedule on October 2 in other places and States, even in Jammu & Kashmir. It was prevented only in Tamil Nadu.

RSS advocate B Rabu Manohar told PTI that over 40 similar appeals will be filed in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022