PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:22 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his martyrdom day and said his sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come.

''I pay my homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on the occasion of his Martyrdom Day. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for the sake of Dharma. It is rightly said about him that "Sir Diya Par Saar Na Diya". His sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come,'' she said.

Murmu said: ''He is called 'Hind ki Chadar' as his martyrdom is seen as sacrifice for the humanity''.

''Let us all take a pledge to adopt Guru Tegh Bahadur ji's teachings of unity and brotherhood in our lives,'' the president said.

