UP: Jawan among 2 held for duping people on pretext of providing army jobs

A person named Rahul, posted as an army jawan in Pathankot, along with his accomplices Bittu alias Pappu and Raja, had cheated one Manoj of Rs 16 lakh by promising him a job in the army, Circle Officer Ashish Sharma told PTI.

Two persons, including a jawan, were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the police and the military intelligence for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Indian Army.

The arrests were made in the Daurala area on Tuesday, following which both were produced in the court from where they have been sent to jail, an official said. A person named Rahul, posted as an army jawan in Pathankot, along with his accomplices Bittu alias Pappu and Raja, had cheated one Manoj of Rs 16 lakh by promising him a job in the army, Circle Officer Ashish Sharma told PTI. During the investigation, it was found out that Bittu used to introduce himself as a colonel, and Rahul, who was posted in Pathankot, had promised Manoj a job in the army with the help of Bittu, the officer said. Both the accused had extorted Rs 16 lakh from Manoj and his relative Bhimsen for getting them recruited in the army. Rahul had even started keeping Manoj with him in Pathankot. He had also sent him for training in a private academy, he said.

Later, he was also given a letter of appointment. To avoid any doubt, Rs 12,000 were also deposited into Manoj's account every month as salary, the officer said. While Rahul and Bittu have been arrested, a search is on for one of their accomplices, Raja, he added.

