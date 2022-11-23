Left Menu

White House condemns attacks in Jerusalem

The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the Government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to being the perpetrators to justice," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "We mourn the reported loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:43 IST
The White House on Wednesday condemned two bomb blasts at bus stops in Jerusalem and said the United States had offered to help Israel in its investigation of the attacks, in which one person was killed and at least 14 others injured.

"We condemn unequivocally the acts of terror overnight in Jerusalem. The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the Government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to being the perpetrators to justice," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"We mourn the reported loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The United States stands with the Government and people of Israel."

