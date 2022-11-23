Left Menu

Maha: 5 developers held during probe into construction irregularities in Kalyan-Dombivali belt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:24 IST
Maha: 5 developers held during probe into construction irregularities in Kalyan-Dombivali belt
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in carrying out constructions in the limits of Kalyan Dombivali civic body areas in Thane district on Wednesday arrested five developers, police said.

The SIT has so far arrested 15 persons.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against several developers and middlemen for fabricating the permissions and cheating the KDMC and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) authorities. A writ petition in this regard is pending before the Bombay High Court. The ten persons arrested earlier included agents who facilitated permissions for constructions allegedly by flouting norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022