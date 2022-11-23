Left Menu

FIR lodged against businessman in Noida for obstructing ED probe

Meanwhile, Kandhari denied the allegations and said he was cooperating with the central agency.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:42 IST
FIR lodged against businessman in Noida for obstructing ED probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida police have lodged an FIR against a businessman for allegedly obstructing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, officials said Wednesday. The FIR has been lodged against Harmandeep Singh Kandhari, director of Mohali-based Country Colonisers Private Limited (CCPL), an associate company of the Wave Group, the officials said.

His wife and a house help have also been booked in the case, they said.

Kandhari lives in Noida Sector 44 and the FIR was lodged on Tuesday at Sector 39 police station following a complaint by an assistant director of ED, they added.

''An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway in the case,'' a senior police officer said. The case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), according to the FIR.

A team of ED along with CRPF personnel had reached Kandhari's house on November 18 to conduct searches in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case but was obstructed from carrying out their work, the complainant officer said. Meanwhile, Kandhari denied the allegations and said he was cooperating with the central agency. ''We are cooperating with the investigating agency as we have nothing to hide. We strongly deny the allegation in the complaints as we have provided every piece of information the authority asked for. We will continue to cooperate with the agency and provide all assistance as and when they need it,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022