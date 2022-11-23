Left Menu

CISF declared winner of NHRC debate competition

Since 2014, the CISF has won the overall best team rolling trophy for seven consecutive years till 2020, a spokesperson of the force said.CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh has congratulated the winners, he added.The debate competition is organised annually by the NHRC and officers and personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, such as the CISF, BSF, CRPF, SSB and ITBP, apart from the NSG, Assam Rifles and NDRF, participate in it.The CISF functions under the Union home ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:58 IST
CISF declared winner of NHRC debate competition
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was on Wednesday adjudged the overall winner of the 27th CAPF debate competition organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to an official statement.

The competition was held on the topic of ''Maintenance of human rights is the primary pre-requisite for rule of law and constitutional governance''.

''The CISF team secured maximum marks during the debate and won the overall best team rolling trophy. Since 2014, the CISF has won the overall best team rolling trophy for seven consecutive years till 2020,'' a spokesperson of the force said.

CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh has congratulated the winners, he added.

The debate competition is organised annually by the NHRC and officers and personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, such as the CISF, BSF, CRPF, SSB and ITBP, apart from the NSG, Assam Rifles and NDRF, participate in it.

The CISF functions under the Union home ministry. It has a sanctioned strength of about 1.63 lakh personnel and is primarily deployed to guard major civil airports and vital installations of the country in the nuclear, aerospace and other domains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022