CISF declared winner of NHRC debate competition

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was on Wednesday adjudged the overall winner of the 27th CAPF debate competition organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to an official statement.

The competition was held on the topic of ''Maintenance of human rights is the primary pre-requisite for rule of law and constitutional governance''.

''The CISF team secured maximum marks during the debate and won the overall best team rolling trophy. Since 2014, the CISF has won the overall best team rolling trophy for seven consecutive years till 2020,'' a spokesperson of the force said.

CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh has congratulated the winners, he added.

The debate competition is organised annually by the NHRC and officers and personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, such as the CISF, BSF, CRPF, SSB and ITBP, apart from the NSG, Assam Rifles and NDRF, participate in it.

The CISF functions under the Union home ministry. It has a sanctioned strength of about 1.63 lakh personnel and is primarily deployed to guard major civil airports and vital installations of the country in the nuclear, aerospace and other domains.

