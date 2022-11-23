Man arrested for friend's murder
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:23 IST
On November 21, Kondiram Waghmare (48) was found dead behind Sanatan Goshala building in Wagralpada.
Investigators got a tip-off that Waghmare had had a quarrel with his friend Sujit (26), said senior inspector Kailas Barve. Probe revealed that Sujit killed him during a quarrel by stabbing him, the official said.
Further probe is on, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
