Man arrested for friend's murder

23-11-2022
  • Country:
  • India

On November 21, Kondiram Waghmare (48) was found dead behind Sanatan Goshala building in Wagralpada.

Investigators got a tip-off that Waghmare had had a quarrel with his friend Sujit (26), said senior inspector Kailas Barve. Probe revealed that Sujit killed him during a quarrel by stabbing him, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added.

