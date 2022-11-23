Left Menu

Key accused in Jharkhand Bajrang Dal activist’s murder held in UP

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:55 IST
Key accused in Jharkhand Bajrang Dal activist’s murder held in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Police has arrested a man, allegedly the main accused in the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri, from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Crude bombs were hurled at Giri, 35, at Bharat Bhawan Chowk here on November 12, leading to his death.

Satyavan Pradhan alias Satish Pradhan was arrested on Tuesday night from Balia district of Uttar Pradesh with the help of the police of that state, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Pradhan killed Giri because of some personal enmity, the SP said adding that raids were going on in various states to nab others involved in the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The murder led to tension between two communities in the area, following which prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were clamped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022