Key accused in Jharkhand Bajrang Dal activist’s murder held in UP

Jharkhand Police has arrested a man, allegedly the main accused in the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri, from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Crude bombs were hurled at Giri, 35, at Bharat Bhawan Chowk here on November 12, leading to his death.

Satyavan Pradhan alias Satish Pradhan was arrested on Tuesday night from Balia district of Uttar Pradesh with the help of the police of that state, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Pradhan killed Giri because of some personal enmity, the SP said adding that raids were going on in various states to nab others involved in the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The murder led to tension between two communities in the area, following which prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were clamped.

