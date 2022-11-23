Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:34 IST
New Bengal Guv likely to visit New Delhi on Thursday, meet Shah
New Governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose is likely to fly to New Delhi on Thursday, where he could meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of a protocol visit, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose is expected to be on a four-day tour to the national capital, though nothing has been finalised yet, he said.

''This is a protocol visit. Soon after taking oath, a governor is supposed to meet the home minister,” the source said.

Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in Raj Bhavan.

