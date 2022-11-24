Japan PM Kishida says his office found some inadequacies on receipts attached to campaign report
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said the office in his constituency in western Hiroshima prefecture had found some inadequacies in receipts attached to a campaign expenditure report.
Kishida told reporters he had instructed his office to prevent a similar thing from happening in the future.
