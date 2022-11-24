Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts
- Country:
- India
Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir after some journalists received threats online from terror outfits.
''Searches are being carried out in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case,'' Srinagar police tweeted.
It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.
'KashmirFight', an online page used by terror outfits, had released a hitlist of journalists, accusing them of working at the behest of security and intelligence agencies.
At least five local journalists have since resigned from their jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amid truce along LOC, traditional revelry return to wedding in borders areas of Kashmir
CBI arrests seven more people in connection with police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
India spends 16 times more in Kashmir as compared to Pakistan: Kashmir Cultural Centre
India spends 16 times more in Kashmir as compared to Pakistan: Kashmir Cultural Centre
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju fires fresh salvo on Nehru on Kashmir issue