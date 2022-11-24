Left Menu

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-11-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 11:09 IST
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir after some journalists received threats online from terror outfits.

''Searches are being carried out in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case,'' Srinagar police tweeted.

It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.

'KashmirFight', an online page used by terror outfits, had released a hitlist of journalists, accusing them of working at the behest of security and intelligence agencies.

At least five local journalists have since resigned from their jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022