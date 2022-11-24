Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
Iran has formed a panel under its interior ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday.
Bagheri Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said around 50 police officers have been killed so far and hundreds have been injured in the protests that have rocked the country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police in September.
