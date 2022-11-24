EU Council president to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on Dec. 1

European Council President Charles Michel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1 to discuss global challenges, according to a statement published Thursday. "Against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, the visit is a timely opportunity for both EU and China to engage," the European Council said in a statement.

"The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges as well as subjects of common interest." The visit comes after European leaders jointly expressed concern at a meeting last month about economic reliance on China.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had learned its lesson from dependency on Russia and needed to be vigilant towards China.

