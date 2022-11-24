Left Menu

10-year-old boy killed by leopard near Suhelwa Wildlife Santuary

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Suhelwa Wildlife Santuary in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, police said on Thursday.Sandeep had gone out of the house in Majhgawan village late on Wednesday evening to attend to natures call.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:08 IST
10-year-old boy killed by leopard near Suhelwa Wildlife Santuary
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Suhelwa Wildlife Santuary in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Thursday.

Sandeep had gone out of the house in Majhgawan village late on Wednesday evening to attend to nature's call. The leopard, which was sitting behind a tree, attacked him and started to drag him to the nearby sugarcane field, it said.

Hearing his cries, his grandmother came out and raised an alarm. The leopard went into the forest and left the child, who had died by then.

District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar said instructions had been given to capture the leopard and send it to the zoo.

Public awareness campaigns will be started in the villages that are adjacent to the forest, Kumar said.

Divisional Forest Officer M Sem Maran has appealed to the villagers not to let their children go out alone at night and keep areas around their houses lighted at night.

The DFO said drone cameras would be installed in the villages, which are situated on the edge of the forest, to search for leopard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022