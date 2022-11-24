Left Menu

Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. - Kyodo

24-11-2022
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources.

The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government eyeing a visit from Jan. 7-9, the report said. A meeting of the defence and foreign ministers of both nations, so-called "2+2" talks, may be held in Washington in mid-January, Kyodo said, adding that Kishida was also eyeing a possible visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

