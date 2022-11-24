Gurugram: Minor girl dies after being hit by motorcycle

A six-year-old girl died after allegedly being hit by a speeding motorcycle in a village near Manesar, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Dhana village on Wednesday, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Anshika Sharma.

According to a complaint filed by the minor's father, the incident took place around 6:30 pm when her daughter was returning from tuition with her mother. "Just near my rented room, a man on a Bullet motorcycle came from the opposite side and hit my daughter," he said. The minor was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

My daughter was killed due to negligence of the driver who managed to flee away from the spot with his bike, the father said in his complaint. An FIR has been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT, Manesar police station on Thursday. Investigating officer ASI Chandan Singh said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)