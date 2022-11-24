Left Menu

Slovak central bank chief calls bribery charge 'an absolute lie'

Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said on Thursday bribery allegations against him were a lie after police renewed charges that had been dropped earlier this year. "The accusation that I should have bribed a senior (tax) official is an absolute lie," he said in a statement emailed by the central bank. "Nothing changes in my position and attitude even after today.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:26 IST
Peter Kazimir Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Slovak Republic

Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said on Thursday bribery allegations against him were a lie after police renewed charges that had been dropped earlier this year.

"The accusation that I should have bribed a senior (tax) official is an absolute lie," he said in a statement emailed by the central bank. "Nothing changes in my position and attitude even after today. I have not committed any crime."

