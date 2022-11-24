Slovak central bank chief calls bribery charge 'an absolute lie'
Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said on Thursday bribery allegations against him were a lie after police renewed charges that had been dropped earlier this year. "The accusation that I should have bribed a senior (tax) official is an absolute lie," he said in a statement emailed by the central bank. "Nothing changes in my position and attitude even after today.
I have not committed any crime.
