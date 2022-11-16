Left Menu

Russia's recklessness is getting out of hand -Slovak defence minister

Moscow must immediately stop senseless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and explain what happened in eastern Poland, where explosions killed two people, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday. "Very concerned by Russian missiles dropping in Poland. Russia must explain what happened. Senseless attacks on infrastructure must stop immediately.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:46 IST
Russia's recklessness is getting out of hand -Slovak defence minister
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Moscow must immediately stop senseless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and explain what happened in eastern Poland, where explosions killed two people, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday.

"Very concerned by Russian missiles dropping in Poland. Russia must explain what happened. Senseless attacks on infrastructure must stop immediately. Russia's recklessness is getting out of hand," Nad said on Twitter, adding that Slovakia would be in touch with Poland and other NATO allies to coordinate responses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022