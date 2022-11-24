Left Menu

Shraddha Walkar murder: police search Bhayandar creek for mobile phone

A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Thursday conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said. The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala hailed, for a week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:04 IST
Shraddha Walkar murder: police search Bhayandar creek for mobile phone
Aftab Amin Poonawal with Shraddha Walker (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Thursday conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said. The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala hailed, for a week. The investigators also recorded statements of Walkar and Poonawala's friends, relatives and owners of the flats they had rented, among others.

Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in Delhi in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022