Shraddha Walkar murder: police search Bhayandar creek for mobile phone
A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Thursday conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said. The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala hailed, for a week.
A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Thursday conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said. The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala hailed, for a week. The investigators also recorded statements of Walkar and Poonawala's friends, relatives and owners of the flats they had rented, among others.
Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in Delhi in May this year.
