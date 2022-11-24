MCD polls: Cong promises RO water purifiers to poor

Left Menu

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP, he alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cheated the poor people of Delhi by promising free 20 kilolitres of water.

24-11-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Thursday promised to provide RO water purifiers to the poor if voted to power in the municipal elections here as it launched its 'Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli' campaign for the polls.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Launching the campaign, Congress Delhi president Anil Chaudhary said the party's MCD election campaign will centre around issues affecting people and that only the Congress will provide solutions to the ''water crisis situation'' in the national capital. Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cheated the poor people of Delhi by promising free 20 kilolitres of water. The water people get is unfit for consumption, Chaudhary said. ''Our slogan for the MCD election will be 'Gandhe Pani Ka Hal, RO Jal' to make Delhi 'Beemari Mukt' (free of diseases) as clean water is everyone's right,'' he said. Earlier, the Congress launched a campaign called ''House Tax-Pichhla Maaf, Agla Half'', in which it promised to waive dues of private residential buildings and reduce the present property tax by 50 per cent.

