PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:59 IST
IAF to conduct joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise from Nov 28-30
The IAF will conduct its annual joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise from November 28-30 at the Agra Air Force Station to assess the efficacy of institutional disaster management structures and contingency measures.

Along with the involvement of various stakeholders from the country, Exercise 'Samanvay 2022' will also see the participation of representatives from the ASEAN countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the capability demonstration events planned during the exercise on November 29.

It will comprise a seminar on disaster management, a 'Multi Agency Exercise' involving static and flying displays of various HADR assets and a 'Table Top Exercise', it said. The aim of the exercise is to assess the efficacy of institutional disaster management structures and contingency measures, it said.

'''Samanvay 2022' will promote a synergistic approach towards HADR by various national and regional stakeholders involved in disaster management including the civil administration, the armed forces, the National Disaster Management Authority, NIDM, National Disaster Response Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Border Roads Organisation, IMD, NRS and INCOIS,'' it said.

This multi agency engagement is expected to contribute in the evolution of institutional frameworks for effective communication, interoperability, cooperation and their application for successful conduct of HADR, it said. The exercise also aims to provide a unique platform for exchange of domain knowledge, experience and best practices with the participating ASEAN member countries, the statement added.

