Delhi court defers arguments in money laundering case against Jacqueline Fernandez

A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned for December 12 arguments in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others. Special Judge Shailendra Malik adjourned the matter after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

The actor, who was granted bail on November 15, also appeared before the court during the brief proceedings.

The court on August 31 had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before it.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

