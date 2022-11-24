Left Menu

Border row: Bommai to convene all-party meet next week

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:38 IST
Border row: Bommai to convene all-party meet next week
  • Country:
  • India

With border row with Maharashtra once again escalating, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would convene an all-party meeting next week to discuss the ways to resolve the dispute amicably.

Bommai said there were reports that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the press today that he was mulling over resolving the issue through talks.

“An all-party meeting has been convened next week to discuss in detail the Maharashtra government's intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, and other important issues,” the Chief Minister explained.

He said the row was over but Maharashtra was raking it up.

According to him, the State government has made preparations to present its argument before the Supreme Court over the issue. He claimed that the State has a strong base to fight the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022