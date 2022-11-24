Left Menu

Home Minister Shah has assured probe by central agency into 'firing by Assam Police': Meghalaya CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:59 IST
Home Minister Shah has assured probe by central agency into 'firing by Assam Police': Meghalaya CM
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a probe by a central agency into the ''firing by Assam Police'' along the states' border.

Talking to reporters here, he said during his meeting with Shah, he also demanded justice for lives lost in the firing and sought action against those responsible.

He stressed that Assam Police personnel had fired upon ''innocent people'' in Mukroh village of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.

Sangma said he also requested the Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam to improve dialogue and trust between the two states.

''Home Minister Amit Shah has assured he would act on our request for probe into the border firing today itself,'' he said. The guilty will be punished but we should maintain peace at this hour, he added.

Sangma was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues in his meeting with Shah.

Meanwhile, the situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed in a village following violent clashes, remained tense but peaceful and a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed in the clash site and surrounding areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022