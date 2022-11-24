Bengal Guv gives assent to Bill with provision for appeal against refusal to issue caste certificates

Newly appointed West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Thursday gave assent to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Amendment Bill, 2022.

The state assembly had in September passed the Bill, which seeks to insert a provision in the West Bengal Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Act, 1994 regarding ''appeal against refusal to issue certificate''. The insertion is a provision of appeal against cancellation, impounding or revocation of caste certificate to be dealt with by the district magistrate or the additional DM in the districts and by the commissioner, Presidency division, in Kolkata.

Quoting a verse from Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali', Bose described the Bill as a ''measure addressing the poorest and lowliest and lost''.

''I see this as a measure which addresses the poorest and lowliest and lost described by Gurudev Tagore in Gitanjali,'' Bose was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

Gitanjali is a collection of poems by Tagore, the English translation of which earned him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913.

