Left Menu

Bengal Guv gives assent to Bill with provision for appeal against refusal to issue caste certificates

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:09 IST
Bengal Guv gives assent to Bill with provision for appeal against refusal to issue caste certificates
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Thursday gave assent to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Amendment Bill, 2022.

The state assembly had in September passed the Bill, which seeks to insert a provision in the West Bengal Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Act, 1994 regarding ''appeal against refusal to issue certificate''. The insertion is a provision of appeal against cancellation, impounding or revocation of caste certificate to be dealt with by the district magistrate or the additional DM in the districts and by the commissioner, Presidency division, in Kolkata.

Quoting a verse from Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali', Bose described the Bill as a ''measure addressing the poorest and lowliest and lost''.

''I see this as a measure which addresses the poorest and lowliest and lost described by Gurudev Tagore in Gitanjali,'' Bose was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

Gitanjali is a collection of poems by Tagore, the English translation of which earned him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022