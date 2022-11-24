Left Menu

EC surveillance team seizes Rs 75 lakh cash from car in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A surveillance team of the Election Commission has seized Rs 75 lakh in cash from a Maharashtra-registration car near Surat in poll-bound Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

The EC team, including police personnel, also detained two persons during the operation on Tuesday night, an official said.

One of them is Delhi resident while another is a local man, said police inspector J B Chaudhary.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kuldeep Arya said the case was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation about the source and purpose of the cash.

''Role of any particular political party has not emerged during our preliminary investigation,'' said Arya.

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat on December 1 and 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

